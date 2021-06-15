Dear Local Hudson Valley TV News Station: Please Fix Your Audio

I like having a local TV news station. I’m a television kind of person, and I like to keep up with what’s going on here in the Hudson Valley. My provider only has one local news station, and as far as reporting goes, they’re not too bad. The reporters and anchors are likeable and good at what they do. But it’s very hard to watch.

The problem is actually more with the sound than anything else. The audio levels are so inconsistent that I actually have to watch the news with the remote in my hand. The id they do right before the news is always super loud. Then, the anchor person is about average audio level. But the weather person is barely audible. And the interview segments are so low, I have to turn the volume way up and then lower it before the loud commercials come on. Ant the raising and lowering of the volume just goes on and on.

Not for nothing, but doesn’t anyone from your station ever watch the news you put out there? It’s the same exact newscast every hour. Isn't anyone who did the reporting, gave the weather, or out in the field just a little curious about how the show came out? Nobody watches it and says, “Geez, these levels are just horrible” And it’s not just my television. It happens at my friends’ houses, too.

I feel like with a few adjustments, maybe you could actually present a decent newscast. A newscast that I could watch without constantly lowering and increasing the volume. It would be a great service to your viewers, and your news show would seem a lot more professional. What do you say? Think you’d consider looking into this problem? Thanks in advance from a future happier viewer.

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!

Grammy Winner Selling Her Sprawling Hudson Valley ’Love Shacks’ Kate Pierson's Kate's Lazy Meadow in Shandaken