Dead Body Discovered in Wooded Area Off I-84; Police Seek Help

Police are seeking help in finding information after discovering a dead body near I-84 in the Hudson Valley.

On November 2 New York State Police were alerted to a body discovered in Fishkill, New York. At the time of the discovery, very little information was known about the person aside from the fact that they were female and found at the Fishkill Golf Course.

The 12-hole "executive length" golf course also features a driving range and is a popular spot for beginners and those taking golf lessons. The golf course is in an isolated spot south of I-84 behind the former Dutchess Mall.

On November 2 police began an investigation after the body of a dead woman was found on the course. On Thursday, New York State Police investigators released the identity of the woman with more details about her last days.

According to state troopers, the woman was identified as Jaqueline L. Orzeck of Middletown. The 37-year-old was reportedly last seen in the vicinity of William Street and Hasbrouck Street in the city of Newburgh the day before her body was uncovered at the Fishkill Golf Course.

It's unclear why it took police over a week to identify the woman, but New York State Police investigators are now seeking the public's help in piecing together the last hours before her death.

Three photos of Orzeck were released that appear to show that she was known to law enforcement.

There's no official word from investigators if they believe the cause of Orzeck's death is suspicious or if foul play is suspected. Right now they are gathering information from the public

Troopers have released a plea to the public, urging anyone with more information regarding Orzeck's whereabouts and the events leading up to her death to contact the New York State Police.

Those who may have known Orzaeck or saw her before November 2 are urged to call the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.