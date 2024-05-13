Deja Vu: ‘Dangerous Drug Dealer’ Arrested Again In Hudson Valley
There is no such thing as a dull day if you're a member of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. It also is not necessarily uncommon to see a lot of familiar faces or at the very least that was the case for the Drug Task Force in an event that took place late last week.
Poughkeepsie Drug Dealer Arrested Again
On Friday May 10, 2024 members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force successfully executed a search warrant at a residence located at the Pendell Commons in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Drug Task Force members were very familiar with the particular residence, as this marked the second time in less than a month that officers had served a warrant at the residence.
On both occasions, officers discovered evidence leading to an arrest and the same suspect was arrested on both occasions. That suspect was identified as 22-year old Jaylen Shaw of the Town of Poughkeepsie.
Timeline of Events
The first search warrant was executed back on April 18, 2024 by Drug Task Forces members as well as members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit. Upon searching the residence, officers discovered Shaw was in possession of crack cocaine in addition to being armed with an illegal firearm and ammunition.
Following the search, Shaw was arrested and placed under arrest. Shaw was charged with several felony offenses, arraigned later on the same day but then released without bail. The above photo is the firearm found by officers during the first search and arrest. You may read our full coverage of the first search and arrest below.
'Armed & Dangerous Drug Dealer' Found Near Hudson Valley, New York Radio Stations
As mentioned before, the second search warrant was executed this passed Friday and once again Shaw was arrested and placed under arrest by Drug Task Force and Sheriff's Office officers.
Leading up to acquiring the second search warrant, agents learned that Shaw was once again selling narcotics in Dutchess County. This lead to officers making additional undercover purchases from Shaw.
When executing the second search warrant, events played out nearly the same way as the first. According to the press release from Dutchess County Government officers discovered more crack cocaine and another illegal handgun.
Not This TIme
While the scenarios in each arrest are nearly identical, there is one major difference in both events. That difference is that following the second arrest, Shaw was not released from custody.
According to the press release, following the second arrest, Shaw was transported to Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court where he was then remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. Bail for Shaw was set at 100k Cash Bail, 200k Secured Bond, or 500k Partially Secured Bond.
Officially Shaw is charged with the felony crimes of...
- Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a class B Felony
- Criminal Possession of a firearm (loaded 9mm handgun), a class E Felony
- Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a class B Felony.
Similar Stories: Orange County, New York man Indicted for 'Brutal Attack' in Ramapo
This entire course of events is just an example of the continued effort by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and other law enforcement agencies to seize these dangerous and illegal narcotics and firearms off the streets. Anyone with information regarding this or any other case may contact the Drug Task Force at 845-463-6040 or email them at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.
These Wanted Criminals Are 'Armed & Dangerous' In New York State
These 5 New York Hometowns Among 'Worst Run' In America
New York's Most Random World Records
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers