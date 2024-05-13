Deja Vu: ‘Dangerous Drug Dealer’ Arrested Again In Hudson Valley

There is no such thing as a dull day if you're a member of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. It also is not necessarily uncommon to see a lot of familiar faces or at the very least that was the case for the Drug Task Force in an event that took place late last week.

Poughkeepsie Drug Dealer Arrested Again

On Friday May 10, 2024 members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force successfully executed a search warrant at a residence located at the Pendell Commons in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Drug Task Force members were very familiar with the particular residence, as this marked the second time in less than a month that officers had served a warrant at the residence.

Dutchess County Government Dutchess County Government loading...

On both occasions, officers discovered evidence leading to an arrest and the same suspect was arrested on both occasions. That suspect was identified as 22-year old Jaylen Shaw of the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Get our free mobile app

Timeline of Events

The first search warrant was executed back on April 18, 2024 by Drug Task Forces members as well as members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit. Upon searching the residence, officers discovered Shaw was in possession of crack cocaine in addition to being armed with an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Dutchess County Government Dutchess County Government loading...

Following the search, Shaw was arrested and placed under arrest. Shaw was charged with several felony offenses, arraigned later on the same day but then released without bail. The above photo is the firearm found by officers during the first search and arrest. You may read our full coverage of the first search and arrest below.

As mentioned before, the second search warrant was executed this passed Friday and once again Shaw was arrested and placed under arrest by Drug Task Force and Sheriff's Office officers.

Leading up to acquiring the second search warrant, agents learned that Shaw was once again selling narcotics in Dutchess County. This lead to officers making additional undercover purchases from Shaw.

Dutchess County Government Dutchess County Government loading...

When executing the second search warrant, events played out nearly the same way as the first. According to the press release from Dutchess County Government officers discovered more crack cocaine and another illegal handgun.

Not This TIme

While the scenarios in each arrest are nearly identical, there is one major difference in both events. That difference is that following the second arrest, Shaw was not released from custody.

According to the press release, following the second arrest, Shaw was transported to Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court where he was then remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. Bail for Shaw was set at 100k Cash Bail, 200k Secured Bond, or 500k Partially Secured Bond.

Grant Durr for Unsplash Grant Durr for Unsplash loading...

Officially Shaw is charged with the felony crimes of...

Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a firearm (loaded 9mm handgun), a class E Felony

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a class B Felony.

This entire course of events is just an example of the continued effort by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and other law enforcement agencies to seize these dangerous and illegal narcotics and firearms off the streets. Anyone with information regarding this or any other case may contact the Drug Task Force at 845-463-6040 or email them at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

These Wanted Criminals Are 'Armed & Dangerous' In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."

These 5 New York Hometowns Among 'Worst Run' In America WalletHub highlighted the "best" and "worst" run cities in America. Sadly, no place in New York was among the "best" run cities. These five are considered among the worst.