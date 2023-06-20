Dead & Company performed in front of a packed house Sunday night at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. The popular rock band, made up of members of the Grateful Dead and John Mayer, has embarked on their final tour that will run through the summer.

Fans in New York state were delighted to see the touring act one final time, coming just a year after the band was forced to cancel their only SPAC appearance.

While from most accounts the show was peaceful, police say one New York state man may have gotten a little too into the vibe that Sunday evening.

New York State Man Allegedly Stood and Jumped on Vehicle Hoods

The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old Ballston man arrested and charged with 18 counts of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree. State police said they responded to a call Sunday evening at Saratoga Spa State Park for the reports of an individual damaging parked vehicles in the area of North South Road.

Police told WNYT that the suspect stood and jumped on the hoods of the vehicles. Troopers said that an investigation determined the suspect damaged a total of 18 parked vehicles by standing and jumping up and down on them.

Troopers and Park Police took the suspect into custody at the scene.

New York State Man Accused of Throwing Explosive in Someone's Yard

Local police say they have made an arrest stemming from an alleged incident that happened in late 2022. Authorities say that an Ulster County man threw an explosive device into someone's yard, creating a "large hole" after it was said to have exploded.

Saugerties Police said in a press release that they arrested and charged a 26-year-old Saugerties man with a Class B Felony of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

Saugerties Police says the arrest connects to an incidental report of an explosion in Mount Marion Park that occurred in October 2022. An investigation by detectives established that the suspect was responsible for throwing an explosive device into the front yard of the victim’s residence, which created a large hole in the yard after it exploded.