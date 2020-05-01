DC Teams Up to Provide Transportation to COVID-19 Testing Sites

The City of Poughkeepsie, in partnership with Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, is launching an initiative to set up transportation to and from COVID-19 testing sites.

Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital has been operating a drive-thru COVID-19 collection site just outside of the city's borders in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The County and City are teaming up to address the gap involving those in the city who don't transportation.

The County will pay for the bus service, which will bring people who lack transportation from their house to the testing site and back home.

Dutchess County Executive said:

This partnership responds to the unique challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic in an urban community. Where there is greater population density and many people who do not have their own transportation. The County and City have a strong partnership, and that relationship has served us well through the COVID crisis. This transportation initiative addresses a paramount concern ensuring people have the ability to get tested so we can stop the spread of COVID-19

The County will contract with the Cedar Bus Company, which has the capacity to provide adequate social distancing and can sanitize the buses between trips.

City residents who lack transportation but want to be tested should call 845-451-4073 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays or Wednesdays to schedule an appointment. The testing will be available between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

