Dutchess Auto Dealers Deliver 25K Masks for Frontline Workers

Auto dealers in Dutchess County are helping out the frontline workers by delivering much-needed masks.

On Monday, May 4 at 11:00 a.m. franchise new car dealers in Dutchess County, working through the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) delivered 25,000 masks for frontline workers in Dutchess County.

This is part of a donation of half a million masks GNYADA is making to the 12 downstate counties including New York City.

GNYADA President Mark Schienberg and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro were on hand as the masks were delivered to the Dutchess County Emergency Response on Creek Road in Poughkeepsie.

The Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response will distribute the 3-ply masks to agencies and facilities on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic who are in need of them.

