Dazzling ‘Lumagica’ Winter Light Display Headed to Hudson Valley

The artists behind some of Europe's most magical light displays are creating an illuminated walking tour right here in the Hudson Valley.

Guaranteed to be one of the winter's hottest tickets, Lumagica is headed to the Hudson Valley. The designers of world-class light installations displayed throughout Europe will be transforming a local apple orchard into a winter wonderland starting next month.

The illuminated walking tour will feature breathtaking lights and displays that promise to transport guests into an entirely different world. Guests will wander through a "magical garden" that has been caught in a deep freeze. As you make your way through the illuminated trees and plants, you'll meet Zinnia, a colorful hummingbird, who will enlist your help in restoring color to the garden.

Youtube/Lumagica Youtube/Lumagica loading...

Guests will experience over a half-million lights including shooting stars, whimsical creatures and what promises to be some breathtaking surprises.

The winter light display is currently under construction at Stone Ridge Orchard, a 200-year-old historic working farm on 115 acres in Rondout Valley. Located on Route 213 just off Main Street in Stone Ridge, the farm is the perfect place to experience this spectacular outdoor light spectacle.

YouTube/Lumagica YouTube/Lumagica loading...

Tickets are currently available for weekends from November 19 to December 4 and every day from December 9 through Christmas Eve. There are also dates available in January. Admission ranges in price according to age. Children under 3 are free, kids from 3 to 12 costs $28 and tickets for anyone 12 and up are $31.

The Instagram-worthy event will most likely be all over your social media feeds next month, so you can probably expect tickets to go pretty fast. If you want to jump on them before they sell out you can reserve your spot on the orchard's website

Check out the video above from one of Lumagca's European displays to get a sense of what guests will experience in Stone Ridge.

