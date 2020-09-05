Dave Grohl Has ‘Special’ Plan for Drum-Off With 10-Year-Old Nandi Bushell

Imagine being involved in a drum battle with Dave Grohl? As a result of her drumming and cover videos going viral, 10-year-old Nandi Bushell is. The two rockers are currently in the second round of their duel.

The competition initially started last week when Bushell posted a video of herself playing along to the Foo Fighters anthem, "Everlong," and challenging Grohl to partake. He accepted and replied with a video of himself playing, and then Bushell filmed her reaction. In turn, she uploaded a comparative side-by-side of the two of them drumming along to "Dead End Friends" by Them Crooked Vultures.

"Dave Grohl, that was epic! It's an honor to battle you," she declared at the start of her latest video. Watch it below.

"Ok... you win round one... but it ain't over yet!" Grohl wrote in a tweet. "Buckle up, cuz I have something special in mind... Stay tuned."

Bushell's caught the attention of several rockers with her impressive video covers, including Tom Morello, who gifted her one of his "Soul Power" Fender Stratocasters. To show her appreciation, the young musician covered Audioslave's "Cochise" on the guitar.