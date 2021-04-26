A chemical leak in the Hudson Valley sent 19 to the hospital.

On Sunday around Noon, the Sullivan County 911 Center received a report of two employees at the Newburgh Egg processing facility located on Novogrodsky Road in Woodridge who were possibly having an allergic reaction.

EMS arrived a short time later and immediately requested the Woodridge Fire Department for a possible chemical leak, officials say.

Four people were initially reported down following an unknown chemical spill inside, according to Hudson Valley NY Incidents.

Woodridge firefighters responded and along with the Woodridge Police Department started to evacuate the facility. Shortly after, all 95 people working in the facility were successfully evacuated and accounted for. Orange County Hazard Materials Response Team responded, as well as the Rolling V Bus Transportation Services.

All the employees were evaluated for any illness, and in total, 19 were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center.

All were complaining of dizziness and headache, with a few complaining of shortness of breath. All were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sullivan County Government Center.

While the cause of the exposures and the chemical involved is still under investigation, officials believe there was a small leak in one of the supply lines involved in the processing and preserving of the eggs.

Part of the facility has been temporarily closed for inspection and repair. The unaffected sections remain open.

