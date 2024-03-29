Popular New York News Anchor Signs Off After 34 Years

Dana Tyler was longest tenured anchor at CBS 2 New York.

Dana Tyler was news anchor and reporter at WCBS-TV in New York City, where she anchored the station's 6 p.m. newscast. In addition, Tyler hosts Eye on New York, a half-hour weekly community affairs program for WCBS, as well as several annual local specials: CBS 2 at the Tonys; CBS 2 at the Met ; and Tunnel to Towers Run.

Tyler first joined WCBS as a weekend anchor and reporter on July 16, 1990. On March 27, 2024, after 34 years with WCBS, Tyler signed off for the last time.

New York Post reports that Dana Tyler gave an emotional, tear-filled sign-off during final newscast in over 30 years. “This is my last newscast, my last 6 o’clock news with you here at Channel 2, it’s my last day at Channel 2, 34 years I’ve been here,” Tyler said Wednesday alongside her co-anchor Dick Brennan. Tyler lives in Stamford, Connecticut. She met rocker Phil Collins during a press junket for the Broadway musical Tarzan and the two were in a relationship together from 2006 until 2015.

Tyler, 65, began her career with the network in 1990, serving as a weekend co-anchor and general assignment reporter. She and Reggie Harris became the first black anchor team in New York, according to the outlet.

“We’ve laughed, we’ve cried together, we’ve tried to do our best for you, and my heart is full of gratitude and respect for my co-workers.” Tyler said she was proud to have shared the truth with the New York metro area while “enacting change for the people for whom we work.”

“I’m so honored to be here, so honored to say thank you to my several thousand co-workers in every department here, who over the past 34 years, and to this very second have collaborated with me, challenged and taught me, given me valuable, constructive criticism and encouragement. I say thank you, Channel 2 viewers, you’re loyal, you’re kind, you keep us on our toes. I’ve always felt privileged for these 34 years that you’ve invited me, us, into your homes, your firehouses, your bodegas, so many places,” she said.

Awards and Honors

Dana Tyler received The New York Association of Black Journalists Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. She holds an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from St. John's University, and received the Alumni Award for Distinguished Service from Boston University. Tyler received two Emmy Awards in 2003 for coverage of a July 2003 shooting at New York's City Hall and for WCBS-TV's reporting on the August 2003 blackout.