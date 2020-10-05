Cuomo Sending Trump ‘New York Cares’ Get-Well Package

President Donald Trump is receiving a care package filled with New York goodies from a political rival.

Early Friday morning, President Donald Trump confirmed he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," Trump tweeted. "We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Later on Friday, Trump was flown to the Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment of coronavirus symptoms. Shortly after, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he is sending President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a "New York Cares" get well package.

Cuomo and Trump haven't seen eye to eye during the COVID-19 pandemic but Cuomo says members of his family have contracted the virus so he understands how much anxiety it can create.

"We can have political differences, and people know I have political differences with the President, and we're both New Yorkers so we're not shy about speaking our mind," Cuomo said in a press release. "This situation creates a lot of anxiety. I've gone through this in my family, and I'm sure his children and family are worried. So on behalf of the family of New York, I wish them a speedy recovery and they're in our thoughts and prayers. And we're going to be sending the President and First Lady a New York Cares package, just to give them some comfort as they go through this difficult period."

The care package will include fresh apples from Upstate farms, bagels from New York City, cheesecake from Junior's, chicken wings from Dinosaur BBQ and apple cider, according to Cuomo's office.