Cuomo Reminds New York ‘Fight With COVID’ Isn’t ‘Over’

Many regions across New York State, including the Mid-Hudson, are reporting the lowest COVID number since last fall.

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.0 percent on Saturday the lowest since October 10.

The individual 7-day average positivity of all three downstate regions -- Long Island, New York City, and the Mid-Hudson -- fell below 1.0 percent for the first time since September 3, 2020, according to Cuomo. 1,561 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus and 33 Empire State residents died from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to Cuomo's office.

"While it may feel like our fight with COVID is over, it's important to remember 33 New Yorkers died yesterday. 33 families are grieving today," Cuomo said. "Follow social distancing guidelines, adhere to safety protocols, and get vaccinated if you haven't already. If not for yourself, then for your fellow New Yorkers. Think of each other as we progress toward a healthier, safer New York."

Also on Sunday, Cuomo announced 61.6 percent of New Yorkers 18 and older have at least one vaccine dose while 51.9 percent of eligible adults completed their vaccine series. 49.8 percent of all New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose with 41.1 percent fully vaccinated.

"The vaccine is the weapon that can win the war, and the faster everyone takes in, the faster we can continue to safely reopen our economy and get back to a new normal," Cuomo said. "We are continuing to work with community leaders and organizations to make the vaccine accessible to more New Yorkers, but we are seeing a lag in vaccinations and I remind everyone that we cannot get complacent with COVID. The vaccine is safe and effective, and the process is as seamless as it can be

