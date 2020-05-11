Cuomo: Parts of New York Are Ready To Open on Friday

Parts of New York State are ready to reopen on May 15.

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced regions can start to reopen on May 15 if a number of guidelines are met. Once a region meets the criteria to reopen businesses will reopen in four phases.

On Sunday during his COVID-19 briefing, he confirmed there will be regions that will be eligible to reopen on May 15.

“Yes there will be regions that are eligible on the 15th," he said. We are looking region to region across the state as to where it would be appropriate to reopen. It's all science-based, it's all data-based. We will look at the numbers to see where it's safe to reopen.

Cuomo is expected to give a crucial update on the New York on PAUSE made on Monday during his COVID-19 briefing. ABC reports County executives from across New York will join Cuomo as more reopening measures are announced but " the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island are not included."

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

There are seven metrics that state officials are assessing before allowing a region to reopen. Cuomo said based on CDC recommendations, regions must experience a 14-day decline in hospitalizations and deaths on a 3-day rolling average. Regions with few COVID cases cannot exceed 15 new total cases or 5 new deaths on a 3-day rolling average. A region must have fewer than two new COVID patients admitted per 100,000 residents per day.

This weekend, he gave what he described as "welcome news" saying the number of new COVID cases dropped to levels the state hasn't seen since the virus started spreading in New York in late March.

Cuomo's New York Forward plan splits the state up into 10 regions. Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Sullivan, Westchester and Rockland counties are placed in the "Mid-Hudson" region.