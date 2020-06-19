Here's why Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's a "happy go lucky guy" and why he's "a cool dude."

On Thursday, Cuomo thanked his COVID-19 advisors and aides for helping him during the last 100-plus days during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuomo said 68,541 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday with 618 positive tests or 0.90 percent, which marks another all-time low. 0.6 percent tested positive in the Hudson Valley.

"Lowest percent positive since we have started. The highest number of tests. Lowest percent positive. So that's just great news, that's why I'm a happy go lucky guy, that's why I'm a cool dude."

Cuomo noted he's worried about Central New York where 3.0 percent tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. He said contract tracers found the positive tests come from an apple plant ins Oswego.

Cuomo said it's "bad news" that Central New York has seen a small spike, but "good news" a reason for the spike was located.

Cuomo also announced the lowest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic started.

He said global experts will review New York City this weekend to determine if it can enter Phase 2 on Monday. Cuomo said Phase 2 New York City businesses should plan to reopen on Monday.

Cuomo said he's signing an executive order to strengthen state enforcement of social distancing at bars and restaurants.

New York State is also issuing guidance to colleges and universities to allow some face to face classes for the Fall semester. Campuses must develop a plan and file those plans with New York State.