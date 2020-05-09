The COVID-19 numbers in New York reached its lowest level since the virus started spreading, but more children died from a mysterious illness likely linked to the virus.

On Saturday during his COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave what he described as "welcome news" saying the number of new COVID cases dropped to levels the state hasn't seen since the virus started spreading in New York in late March.

Cuomo announced hospitalization and intubation rates as well as new COVID-19 hospitalizations all dropped. The number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations was down to 572.

"It hasn't been that level since we started back on March 20, March 21, so that is welcome news," Cuomo said during his COVID-19 briefing.

He then provided the unwelcome news, 226 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up 10 from the previous count, bringing the statewide total to 21,270 deaths.

For about the past week, the number of deaths has ranged from 216 to 232. Five days ago 226 New Yorkers also died from the virus.

"That number has been infuriating constant. We would like to see that number dropping at a far faster rate than it has been dropping," he said. "It is heartbreaking that 226 New Yorkers were lost yesterday to COVID-19. We mourn with their families and loved ones."

On Friday, he announced health officials are seeing growing evidence COVID-19 can cause severe illness in children.

On Friday, he announced the state has seen 73 severe cases in children across the state including one death. A 5-year-old boy passed away from the illness, believed to be caused by COVID-19.

On Saturday, Cuomo said three children have now died from the mysterious illness potentially related to COVID-19.

"This is the last thing we need at this time with all the anxiety we have, now for parents to have to worry if their youngster is infected," he said. "Every day is now an eye-opening situation."

The children have symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome, which is believed to be linked to coronavirus, Cuomo noted. Signs of Kawasaki disease include a rash on the palms and soles, fever, vomiting, abdominal pain, swollen lymph nodes, and inflammation or red eyes.

"Tragically, three young New Yorkers have died of what may be a COVID-related illness in children," Cuomo tweeted during his press conference. "This illness has symptoms that are similar to Kawasaki disease & toxic shock syndrome. DOH is investigating & we will provide updates. Though rare, we urge parents to be vigilant."