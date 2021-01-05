Cuomo Confirms Who’s Next to Get COVID Vaccine in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced which group of New Yorkers will get the COVID-19 vaccine after all healthcare workers are given the vaccine.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the latest prioritization for New Yorkers eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning Jan. 4, eligibility is being expanded to include all outpatient/ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers who provide direct in-person patient care, as well as all public health care workers who provide direct in-person care, including those who conduct COVID-19 tests and handle lab specimens.

Beginning this week, eligibility will also be expanded to include home care workers, hospice workers, and nursing home and other congregate setting workers who have yet to receive a vaccine through the federal nursing home vaccination program.

This includes, but is not limited to:

Individuals who work in private medical practices

Hospital-affiliated medical practices; public health clinics

Specialty medical practices of all types

Dental practices of all types

Dialysis workers

Diagnostic and treatment centers

Occupational therapists

Physical therapists

Speech therapists

Phlebotomists

Behavioral health workers

Student health workers

On Tuesday, Cuomo said there are 2.1 million health-care workers in the state and so far 900,000 have been vaccinated. After all health-care workers are vaccinated New York State will move on to 1b of the state's vaccination plan. 1b will include all other essential workers and people 75 or older, Cuomo said. There are 2.5 million people in 1b, according to the governor.

Late last month the CDC released its recommendation for what groups should be offered the COVID-19 vaccine following Phase 1a of the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Phase 1b

Frontline essential workers: first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.

Anyone 75 and older

Phase 1c