Cuomo Announces Open Enrollment Extension

To go along with the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that open enrollment has been extended for uninsured New Yorkers.

Governor has announced that open enrollment has been extended through March 31, 2021. Residents can apply for coverage through New York State or can apply directly through insurers.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said:

Ensuring all New Yorkers have access to health insurance is essential, not only as we continue to fight the war against COVID, but to foster healthier, more resilient, and more equitable communities as we rebuild post-pandemic. By extending this deadline until March, New Yorkers who need health coverage will have additional time to enroll and find the plan that works best for themselves and their families

By extending open enrollment through March 31, it allows New York to align with the federal public health emergency, which was extended to April 20, 2021. The extension allows residents additional time to enroll in 2021. New Yorkers should be aware that start dates can vary.

Enroll by February 15 - Coverage begins March 1

Enroll by March 15 - Coverage begins April 1

Enroll by March 31 - Coverage begins May 1

New York State of Health Executive Director, Donna Frescatore said:

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and thanks to Governor Cuomo's leadership, this extension of the Open Enrollment Period will give New Yorkers the extra time they need to enroll in coverage. As vaccine distribution continues throughout the state, having access to quality, affordable health coverage is crucial to staying healthy in 2021.

Those residents who are eligible for other programs part of New York's State of Health, including Medicaid, Essential Plan, and Child Health Plus can enroll year-round. You can apply for coverage online, or by calling 1 (855) 355-5777 and talking with a free enrollment assister.