‘Crazy:’ Around Foot of Snow Forecast for Most of Hudson Valley

Spring-like weather is only a tease as a major snowstorm is forecast for the region this week. Most of the region could see around 1 foot of snow or more.

Metoroglist Ben Noll warned, "crazy weather" is expected across the Hudson Valley this week.

"Crazy weather ahead — mid-60s and snow in the same week!," Noll wrote on Facebook.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday and then in the 60s on Wednesday. However, the spring-like temperatures appear to just be a tease as a major winter storm could head our way Thursday night into Friday.

"Another winter storm is possible on Friday when many schools are already off," Noll adds.

Hudson Valley Weather is also "monitoring the potential for a winter storm Thursday night into Friday."

"The details of that potential winter storm are still very fuzzy, but some combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain appear possible for our Friday," Hudson Valley Weather writes on Facebook.

Hudson Valley Weather's current 5-Day Forecast calls for a chance of snow Thursday night into Friday.

Hudson Valley Weather and Ben Noll have yet to issues any snowfall total predictions. However, The Weather Channel believes most of the region could see around 1 foot of snow, or more, with the majority of the storm hitting Thursday night.

Below are snowfall predictions from the Weather Channel for this week's potential snow as of Monday morning:

