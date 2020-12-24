COVID Rent Relief Program Extended

Due to the pandemic, many people have been hit hard financially. Thankfully there have been programs put in place to help with this.

One of the big ones in the COVID Rent Relief Extension Program. This program helps prevent evictions and helps people if they fall short on rent during this difficult time. The new application period for this opened on December 18 and it goes through February 1.

According to NYS Homes and Community Renewal Page, you must meet this criteria to qualify for this:

"Must be a renter and have a primary residence in New York State;

Applicants must have lost income during the period of April 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020;

Before March 7, 2020, household income must have been at or below 80% of the Area Median Income , adjusted for household size; and

, adjusted for household size; and Households must be “rent burdened” during the months they are applying for assistance between April 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

With this extension, previous applicants will not have to reapply for this service and any application that was denied will be reevaluated .If you have more questions or would like to get more information on this, you can contact HCR'S COVID Relief Extension Program Call Center for assistance at 1-833-499-0318 or at covidrentalrelief@hcr.ny.gov. The call center is has representative available on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The individuals who work at the call centers can assist people with filling out the applications over the phone.

Just a reminder for everyone, the call center is closed on December 25, 31, and January 1.