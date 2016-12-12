Poughkeepsie Mayor Criticizes Vote to Increase Bus Fare

City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison is speaking out against the City Council's decision to increase bus fares without holding a public hearing prior to the vote.

In a statement, Mayor Rolison called the decision disturbing and says it shows a lack of transparency on the councils part.

"The council’s plan to increase bus fares is another example of the short-sighted thinking that has led our city to the current fiscal crisis we face," Rolison said. "Quick fixes to our budget are bad enough, doing it on the backs of the residents who depend on our public transportation system is worse. And voting on the increase, then holding a public hearing 10 days after the vote, is unconscionable."

The mayor asked the council to embrace a previously issued plan to improve the city's transit system long term, allowing a sustainable solution which Rolison says would benefit the taxpayers and those who rely on the public transportation system.