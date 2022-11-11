I spend many weekends and vacations during the warm(er) months at a campground where I have a travel trailer. It's my getaway for a six-month period. Now that the season is over, I anxiously await May 1st, 2023.

Spending time in the country is so amazing, especially for those of us who live in urban areas. Maybe you are like me, and enjoy getting some time away from crowds, noise, and everything else that goes on within a town, village, or city.

Not everyone is on board to own a travel trailer/RV, although it's become more popular than ever, but maybe just a day or a few days stay somewhere like a cabin or Airbnb would be just the thing you need.

You may have noticed that there has been a buzz about tiny houses throughout the country. I've seen them on home improvement shows, some for sale through online sites, and even as rentals.

I recently became aware of one such tiny home in the Southern Tier listed on Airbnb that looks inviting. It's privately owned and located in Vestal. the cabin appears to be open from April through the beginning of November, but check with the owners for dates and openings.

Take a look for yourself, below.

