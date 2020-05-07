Could Woodbury Common Outlets Open Next Week?

Update, 3:20PM: Assemblyman Colin Schmitt tweeted that his office has been in contact with the Simon Property Group. The company confirmed Woodbury Common Premium Outlets will not violate NY PAUSE orders and will only reopen when the region is in compliance with the metrics provided by the state to enable it to do so.

Original story:

The company that owns Woodbury Common Premium Outlets is making plans to open doors next week. According to the Times Herald-Record, the Simon Property Group announced intent to open 18 shopping centers over the next week after already opening nearly 60 centers in 13 states where coronavirus closure orders have been lifted.

New York's stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 15th with the Outlets planning to open the next day with safety precautions in place. Simon Property Group also plans to open the Shops at Nanuet and the Westchester in White Plains in addition to stores at Woodbury Common Outlets.

According to guidelines set for by Governor Cuomo and the four-phase plan to reopen New York, retail is part of the second phase. However, retail that offers curbside pickup is part of the first phase of reopening along with construction and manufacturing. Certain conditions based on a variety of factors will determine when things can open back up for business. The Times Herald-Record reports the region where the malls are located have only met four of the seven criteria to truly open as of now.

According to the Hudson Valley Post, New York State has just released a website where people can track metrics for New York county.

