Could Fireworks Shortage Affect Hudson Valley July 4th Celebrations?

The largest fireworks retailer in the country is urging people to be prepared for a possible fireworks shortage for the second year in a row.

Here we are just a couple of weeks away from the July 4th celebrations, and the largest fireworks supplier in the country is saying that there could be a shortage. Fireworks sales skyrocketed during the pandemic as all major celebrations were canceled and people decided to put on their own display.

Even though displays are returning this year, I'm sure tons of people will opt to put on their own displays once again this year. We've seen the stands set up already, and you might want to stock up before it's too late.

Phantom Fireworks is urging customers to buy their fireworks early as there could possibly be a shortage. They are experiencing delays with shipping like many companies are as they try to bounce back from the pandemic. Phantom Fireworks has a location in upstate New York and a total of 80 locations across the country.

So make sure you stock up if you plan on doing your own display this year before the good stuff is all gone, and you end up with just sparklers. Always remember to use caution as well, if you're setting off some bigger fireworks.

Fireworks displays are returning to the Hudson Valley this year. It's going to be nice to get back out there and enjoy the holiday fully this year. A full guide to all the July 4th celebrations in the Hudson Valley can be found here.

