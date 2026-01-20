A Cortlandt man is facing hate crime charges after he reportedly brandished a gun in a gas station in Westchester County, based on the victims' nationalities.

New York State Police arrested Sean C. Pearson, 57, of Cortlandt, on January 16, 2026, and charged him with several felonies following an incident inside the Sunoco Gas Station at 2148 Albany Post Road.

At 10:30 p.m. January 16, according to State Police, Pearson entered the gas station and "approached two individuals, made derogatory statements regarding their national origin, displayed a handgun, and fled the scene."

Following a New York State Police investigation, troopers conducted a search of his residence, and located a loaded .380-caliber pistol, an unregistered assault rifle, and a high-capacity magazine.

Pearson was charged with multiple felonies, including several hate crimes:

second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (hate crime), a class B felony;

second-degree Menacing (hate crime), a class E felony;

third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (assault rifle), a class D felony;

and third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (high-capacity magazine), a class D felony.

Pearson was arraigned in the Town of Cortlandt Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or a $150,000 partially secured bond.

He is due back in court on January 26, 2026.