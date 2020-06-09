COPS TV Series Officially Canceled From the Paramount Network

After 33 seasons, COPS has been officially canceled. The Paramount Network announced that the long running and popular TV series will not be returning again. This comes four days after the network pulled the show from its schedule amid nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd.

Shows like COPS and A&E's Live PD have recently garnered criticism after the Floyd protests spread across the country. Some have criticized the series, saying it glamorizes certain aspects of law enforcement while glossing over critical issues like racial bias and profiling. The series was one the country's first "reality based" TV shows, that followed real police officers from various precincts across the nation.

The show was set to return for a new season before being permanently pulled.

