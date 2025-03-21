Could the day finally be here? It sure appears that way. Since 2019, fans of Taco Bell have lived without the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, after it was discontinued.

Many people are wondering why they got rid of the popular taco in the first place, since it seemed like a staple on their menu since its debut in 2013. The nacho cheese flavor still remains on the menu.

It seems the time has come. Behold: Taco Bell has announced that the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos will be returning to their menu in 2025. This comeback is part of Taco Bell's "Decades Menu," which features nostalgic items from the early 2000's and 2010's, including the also popular, Double Decker Taco.

As stated previously, the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos were initially introduced in 2013 and became a fan favorite until their discontinuation in 2019 as part of a "menu simplification" effort. In 2022, Taco Bell conducted a fan vote between the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos and the Beefy Crunch Burrito, with the burrito winning the comeback spot for summer 2023.

Now it's the Cool Ranch Locos Tacos turn to make a comeback.

Credit to: @tastebud on Instagram

Some other old time favorites are returning as well. The apple empanada, and beefy crunch burrito.

Here is Taco Bell's Official 2025 Menu

Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu

Chicken Strips Menu

Beefy Crunch Burrito

Apple Empanada

Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos

Double Decker Taco

Grilled Cheese Burrito With Shredded Beef

Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa

Crispy Chicken

Flamin’ Hot Burrito

Rolled Steak and Poblano Quesadilla

Quesocrisp Taco

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight

Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo Sauce

Weak Knees Fire Sauce