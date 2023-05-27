Do You Recognize Them? New Paltz FD Looking for Help

The New Paltz Fire Department (NPFD) want to play "Name That First Responder"... and they need the community's help.

Nearly everyone in the Hudson Valley knows at least one first responder. From volunteers to professionals, these first emergency workers are an important part of the community fabric. Recently discovered film negatives at the former New Paltz firehouse revealed saw awesome retro photos, and the department is looking for help identifying the subjects.

A retro photo with (possibly) Kevin McGuire, Heidi McGuire and Joe Snyder (New Paltz Fire Department)

"Name that First Responder" with New Paltz, NY Fire Department

"Okay Facebook family! Let’s us know in the comments who you think is in these pictures. Historical FYI, found these as negatives in the bottom of a desk drawer during the move from the old firehouse", said a post from the NPFD. Somewhat surprisingly, the answers came rolling in.

New Paltz Fire Department

Historical Photos from the New Paltz Fire Department

"Ronnie Johnson holding the center ladder. I believe this was a fire on 32N (east side) just past Shivertown" commented a Hudson Valley resident on the photo above. "I think the firefighters in red gear were from Rifton (Claudia Small standing on the ladder)." And the photos kept coming.

John DiSimone was able to confirm that he is in this photo of what he remembers as a "structure fire on 32 north" (New Paltz Fire Department)

New Paltz, NY Firefighters Identified

This shot (above) of a solo firefighter was confirmed to be John DiSimone by one other than the man himself. After being tagged on Facebook, he responded, "I would have to agree [that's me in the photo]. Reminds me of a structure fire on 32 north just past Shiver Town Rd".

The photos are a great glimpse into the (recent) past of one of the most active fire departments in the Hudson Valley. Check out more photos on their Facebook page and help identify more first responders!

