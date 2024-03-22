Kind of like our local police forces here in the Hudson Valley, it is never a boring day for our New York State Police. Out of the numerous interstates and highway roads we have in New York, one of the hotspots of the Hudson Valley for the State Police is right on I-87. It was just the other day that State Police conducted a massive bust of some Connecticut residents riding around with a trunk filled with various weapons.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Connecticut Residents Busted with Firearms

These recent took place on March 17, 2024 when members of the New York State Police Troop F (Middletown) Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) came across a 2024 Kia traveling I-87 shortly after 1:30 pm. Troopers stopped the vehicle while traveling through the Village of Suffern for what was called violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

After stopping the vehicle, Troopers began an investigation where they successfully identified the occupants. The two occupants were identified as 19 year old-Tocloveson Pierre of Norwalk, Connecticut and 18-year old Alijah Matias Williams, of Stamford Connecticut.

Policeman working on computer in car Thinkstock loading...

After identifying the occupants, Troopers began what was called a "probable cause" search of the vehicle. It was upon searching the car that Troopers made the big score. According to the official press release from the New York State Police, a search of the vehicle revealed that the occupants were traveling with...

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Two (2) P-80 Ghost AR Kits (containing lower receiver and upper)

- Two (2) AR Pistol Grips

- Six (6) High-Capacity AR Magazines

- Two (2) P-80 Jigs

- Four (4) Boxes of .223 ammunitions (80 rounds in total)

- One (1) Gravity Knife

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Arrest and Charges Against the Accused

Following the discovery of the small munitions stockpile in the vehicle, both Pierre and Williams were placed under arrest and taken into custody. Pierre and Williams were both officially charged with the crime of...

Transportation of Weapons, a felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, a felony and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree, a misdemeanor.

Pierre and Williams were arraigned in Suffern Village Court and afterwards released on their own recognisance. With multiple charges, including two felony charges, potential jail time is definitely on the table and according to the law, mandatory.

Handcuff in Jail 7713Photography loading...

In the state of New York, Violent Felonies result in mandatory jail time. The felony weapons charge in the 3rd degree can land an individual if found guilty behind bars for up to seven years. A minimum sentence is set for at least two years.

The press release however ends after the suspects were released. No mention was made about a future court date or dates, meaning anything until that day is only theory. We will continue to provide updated information on this case if or when that information becomes available.

The 11 Most Dangerous Places In New York State Hudson Valley Post looked at two reports about the "most dangerous " places in New York State. Based on both lists, Hudson Valley Post determined the 11 most dangerous places in New York State.

10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity