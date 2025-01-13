The Dutchess County Drug Task Force is adding another tally to the board in their long standing battle combating the spread of illegal and dangerous narcotics throughout local communities in the area. This latest case saw DCDTF members investigating multiple locations in the area's of East Fishkill as well as Poughkeepsie.

Drug Task Force in East Fishkill and Poughkeepsie

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force's investigation into this case in East Fishkill and Poughkeepsie has been ongoing for multiple weeks. According to the press release issued by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office on their official Facebook page, Task Force Agents first executed a search warrant at a residence in East Fishkill on December 20, 2024 and seized an illegal firearm, ammunition and two (2) kilograms of cocaine.

Drug task Force agents identified two suspects in the raid, one of those suspects was 32-year old Michael S. Birney a City of Poughkeepsie resident. The second suspects name was not given in the release.

According to the release, Birney was found to be using the Robinson Lane residence in East Fishkill to "store, manufacture and distribute narcotics". However, Birney was not apprehended or present when agents executed the December search warrant.

Flash forward to last week when on January 5, 2025, the Drug Task Force received intelligence from the local community that Birney was located in the area of Hooker Avenue and South Hamilton Street. Following the tip, agents responded quickly to the area, located Birney and took him into custody without incident.

Charges and Arraignment

Following his being taken into custody, Mr. Birney was charged with the following offenses...

Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 2nd Degree, loaded firearm (Class C Violent Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, intent to sell (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Class B Felony)

Later on, Birney was arraigned in the Town of East Fishkill Justice Court, where afterward he was remanded to Dutchess County Jail. Birney was remanded on $150,000 cash, $750,000 bond, or $1,000,000 partially secured bond.

It was not stated when it is that Birney is expected back in court for these offenses. The DCDTF is still investigating this case and anyone with information on individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County is urged to contact the Drug Task Force.

That can be done by contacting their tip line at 845-463-6040 or online via email at Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

