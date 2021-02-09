Community Based Poughkeepsie Organization Hiring

Do you want a career where you can help others in your community? A career where you know you’re making a difference in someone’s life? Especially in a child’s life? If the answer is yes, then you might be just right for The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie.

The Children’s Home has been part of the Poughkeepsie community for over 170 years. For just as many years they have been giving help and hope to at risk children in the Hudson Valley and throughout New York State. The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie offers both residential and community based services, including family treatment and support services. And they even have a facility service dog program.

The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie will host a Virtual Hiring Event this Thursday, Feb. 11, conveniently during two time slots, from 10AM – 4PM and from 6PM – 8PM. They are searching for the perfect candidates for the positions of Youth Counselors and Bilingual Youth Counselors for locations in Poughkeepsie and West Park.

If this sounds like a job you’d be interested in applying for, you should definitely attend the upcoming Virtual Hiring Event on Feb. 11. You can pre-register for the 10AM - 4PM slot right here, and for the 6PM - 8PM slot right here. For more information about this Thursday's event. visit the event facebook page.

To find out more about The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie, their history and their mission, visit their facebook page or their website.