A new business is coming soon to the old Kmart location at the Crossroads Shopping Center. LoHud is reporting that B.J's Wholesale Club will makes its new home in the currently vacant spot in the town of Greenburgh in Westchester County. The membership-only club chain, based out of Massachusetts, offers a wide variety of very special benefits for its customers.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner says in a Facebook post that construction will begin soon, and they're looking to open the new service by the end of 2022.

Having BJ's at this location will be helpful to seniors who live on or off of Manhattan Ave(nue) and who don't have cars.

As of 2020, B.J's operates over 200 spots in 17 states nationwide. They currently have Hudson Valley locations in Wappingers Falls, Newburgh, Monroe, West Nyack, Yorktown Heights, as well as a number of locations in Connecticut.

In other store related news, Bed Bath & Beyond had previously announced that they were closing a number of stores across the country. Now, with huge sales losses across the board, especially during COVID-19, the chain continues shuttering locations. The closures have come year by year, with 43 stores closing in 2021, including their Mohegan Lake location. The store had already announced they planned on closing nearly 200 of their spots nationwide.

Many had anticipated that at least one or so more locations in the Hudson Valley would soon be next. A spokesperson for Bed Bath & Beyond announced that two more lower Hudson Valley stores would be closing their doors here in "the coming months". Seven stores total in New York were listed on their store closing website,

The two local stores closing are; the location at the Spring Valley Marketplace in Rockland County, and the Port Chester store in Westchester. The website said most of the nationwide locations closing would happen by the end of February. But as sad as they may be, it looks the Bed Bath locations in the Mid Hudson region were safe for the time being.

The Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Elmsford, Yonkers, and Mount Vernon locations are not listed among the closures, at least for now. Time will only tell how long they'll keep their doors open, though we hope that is not the case.

