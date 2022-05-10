Comedian Brian Regan Sets Hudson Valley Return

Brian Regan will perform this summer at Sugar Loaf PAC.

A Little About Brian Regan

Brian Regan started doing standup back in the 1980s and is known for being a "clean comic". He made his television debut in 1991 on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. He remains very popular on the comedy touring circuit, selling out nationwide tours and continuing to put out comedy releases. His first album Brian Regan: Live was released in 1997 and he's performed on various talk shows over the years including The Dennis Miller Show, Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Film Debut with Chris Rock

Brian Regan made his film debut making an appearance in Chris Rock's comedy Top Five in 2014. The movie was a commercial success at the box office grossing $26 million. The film stars Rock as an NYC comedian and film star Andre Allen who has to confront his past and comedy career after being interviewed by journalist Chelsea Brown (played by Rosario Dawson). Chris Rock invited Regan to appear in the film after seeing him perform in New Jersey.

Netflix Deal

In 2017, Brian Regan signed a deal with Netflix and Jerry Seinfeld to release two standup specials. He released Nunchucks and Flamethrowers in 2017 and Standup and Away! with Brian Regan in 2018. Another standup special, On the Rocks was released in 2021 on Netflix.

Where and When Can We Get Brian Regan Tickets?

Brian Regan, who last performed in the Hudson Valley back in 2019 with a performance in Kingston, will perform at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Sugar Loaf, NY on Thursday, July 28. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, May 11 at 10 am through the venue website, OME Events, and Ticketmaster.

Win Tickets

Listen all this week for the Mystery Riff afternoons at 4:20 pm on 101.5 WPDH to score free tickets to the Brian Regan show!