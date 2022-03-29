Comedian Bert Kreischer Crashes Hudson Valley Wedding

"The Machine" crashed one Hudson Valley couple's wedding over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 26th, comedian Bert Krischer played a sold-out show at the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center in Poughkeepsie. If you follow the comedian on social media, you'd know that Bert was seen all over Dutchess County. After the post-sold-out show, he made his way over to Zeus Brewing and Schatzi's for a drink and to hang out with fans.

Krischer was in such high demand that the MJN Convention Center added a second show on Sunday, March 27th. In between shows, the comedian and his touring team gallivanted around the Hudson Valley. They were seen at Dutchess Stadium, Buffalo Wild Wings, the Poughkeepsie Galleria, and looking for an alleged Chili Cookoff. Bert and friends purchased all white tracksuits to wear to said cookoff to see who would keep their outfits the cleanest.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Unfortunately, when the guys showed up at what looked like the Villa Borghese in Wappingers, they were met with the heartbreaking news that the chili cookoff had been canceled.

Instagram Instagram loading...

However, they were then met with heartwarming news as they had just shown up to one Hudson Valley couple's wedding. Bert took pictures with the bridal party and even linked to the couple's Amazon Wedding Registry in his Instagram story with the hashtag #GoingGoingGoins. The lucky couple were good sports and even did a little promo for Bert's next New York tour stop in Brooklyn on Thursday, March 31st. Take a look at the full video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bert Kreischer (@bertkreischer)

Were you at the #GoingGoingGoins wedding? Did you get to hear the tale of a comedian crashing their wedding photos? Let us know on Facebook or through our mobile app.

6 Celebrity Owned Businesses in the Hudson Valley

Celebrity Chef Visits Top Spots in the Hudson Valley in New Music Video Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured in Chef Ric Orlando's Video 'Born Hungry' Video