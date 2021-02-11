College Scholarships for The Tall and The Small

Everyone knows that going to college can be pretty expensive, but did you know that there are some pretty unusual scholarships out there that you can apply for?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We have come across another one that you can apply for, but like most of the others there is a catch. How tall are you? This scholarship (and thus the money) can only be applied for if you are female and at least 5'10 or male and at lease 6'2. Discriminatory? Hear us out. The $1000 scholarship is being given out by the Tall Clubs International Foundation.

It is just what it sounds like. 1992 Kae Sumner Einfeldt had put together this organization to promote causes that benefit tall people. One of the ways this not-for-profit gives back is through this scholarship program.

Interested? Here are a few of the requirments from their website:

You must be entering your first year of college in the fall of 2021.

•You must include your city and state in your inquiry.

•Be sure to include the word "Scholarship" in the subject line of your email.

("No subject" or a simple "Hello" can not be opened—too many viruses.)

("No subject" or a simple "Hello" can not be opened—too many viruses.) You may request an application from September 1, 2020 thru February 1, 2021.

The due date for the applications is March 1, 2021.

The due date for the applications is March 1, 2021. All other instructions will be included in the application.

For more information about this particular scholarship as well as how to apply, click here.

Are you a person who is 4'10 or shorter? There are other scholarships for you too. The Little People of America have established a scholarship as well. For more information about their requirements, click here.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now