Google Doodle Scholarship Contest Deadline is March 20, 2021

If you know someone who is thinking about heading to college and needs some scholarship money, you might want to pass this on to them.

Come on, you've done it, you go to to Google.com to search for something, and you see the doodle. Sometimes you are very impressed ad then occasionally you find yourself thinking, "I can do that?" Why, yes, you can.

Every year Google holds a Google Doodle Scholarship contest, with the upcoming deadline of March 20, 2021.

According to Google, here is all that you need to do to have a doodle eligible to be on their site:

Download or print the entry form.

or print the entry form. Doodle: Artists create their doodles using any materials they want.

Artists create their doodles using any materials they want. Write: Doodle description - Write an artist statement to tell us a bit more about what you have drawn and how it represents something that inspires you.

Doodle description - Write an artist statement to tell us a bit more about what you have drawn and how it represents something that inspires you. Submit: Enter the contest.

Can anyone enter? Yes, but you do need to be a student in grades, K-12.

What do you get if you are the winner?

The National Winner will get the following (from Google.com)

A $30,000 college scholarship

A $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization

Google hardware

Fun Googley swag

Their doodle featured on Google for one day.

Granted, the scholarship money and the tech package for their school or non-profit is pretty cool, but think about how awesome it would be to be able to brag, that it is your doodle that made it to the Big Google Stage?

In addition to the Grand Prize winner there will be four, second place winners, as well as a winner from each state. Good luck and get doodling, you can start submitting your doodles on January 11, 2021.

