Prepare for a Zombie Apocalypse and Get $2000 for College

Sometimes I ask myself, "Where were these scholarships when I was applying for college?" This is awesome. Are you trying to get some extra money for school and maybe you aren't exactly the person who got all A's and AP classes? Yep, me neither but I did find out that I could write an essay and fill out an application or in my case about 10 of them. What did it get me? I'd say it 'got me' about 2/3 of the cost of my college education.

So when you see or hear about a college scholarship that seems to be a bit off the wall, but is legitimate, look into it. See what you need to do. Is it as simple as writing a creative essay? What are the guidelines? Do you need to include specific information? Does it need to be a certain number of words?

Once you have the guidelines, write down what you would like your key points to be. That will be your 'guideline' and then write the first draft. Then look it over and set it down and walk away. Yep, walk away for a day. Then come back to it and look at it again with fresh eyes. At this point you may wish to make a few changes, but before you go to far, have someone else look at it for you, have them give it a read. Does it flow? Does it make sense? Is everything spelled correctly?

Best of luck to you on your college adventures and learning.

Here is another one of those sounds too odd to be real scholarships that has to do with surviving a Zombie Apocalypse. Ok, here are the main requirements, you need to be 14 years of age or older, a legal US resident and a resident of one of the 50 states or Washington DC. Your application and essay needs to be in by October 31, 2021. Halloween, how appropriate.

Here is what you need to write at 250 word essay on regarding the big Zombie battle, take over, whatever you want to call it:

"Imagine that your high school or college has been overrun with zombies. Your math professor, the cafeteria ladies, and even your best friend have all joined the walking dead. Flesh out a plan to avoid the zombies, including where you’d hide and the top-five things you’d bring to stay alive."

If you apply, I would love to see your essay. Please feel free to share it.

