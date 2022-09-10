‘Clerks’ Star Loves Hanging at Hudson Valley Shop

The list of films that Kevin Smith has directed may not be as long as his contemporaries but his list is epic.

Smith first arrived on the scene with his directorial debut of Clerks in 1994.

Clerks is a popular comedy film that achieved 'cult classic' status decades ago. It's filled with laughs but the world surrounding the hysterical slackers that Kevin Smith created took on a new life as well as several spin-off movies and shows featuring Jay & Silent Bob.

The Clerks film spawned Mallrats, Dogma, Chasing Amy, Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back and Clerks II. It's been 16 years since the sequel to Clerks and now a third film will be in theaters next week.

Clerks III will be showing at select theaters in the Hudson Valley starting on Tuesday, September 13 but you might be able to see one of the stars in person here in the Hudson Valley.

Don't be surprised if you see the star from Clerks, Clerks 2 and Clerks 3 at a comic book shop in Port Jervis.

"Clerks III" Premiere Getty Images for Lionsgate loading...

Brian O'Halloran plays Dante Hicks and is was the protagonist in Clerks and Clerks II. Apparently, he stops by Haven For Heroes in Port Jervis, New York quite often.

This is not the first time Brian has stopped by the Haven For Heroes.

Get our free mobile app

Brian did a meet-and-greet event back in 2018 and again in 2019. Maybe there will be another meet and greet after the release of the film.