City of Poughkeepsie Worker Dies Tragically and Suddenly

The sudden death of a 911 dispatcher for the City of Poughkeepsie has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

On Wednesday, social media was filled with cryptic messages about the death of a City of Poughkeepsie worker. Poughkeepsie officials declined to specifically mention the tragedy, but announced that counseling services would be made available "to any employee who may need someone to talk to or help processing this terrible loss."

Other municipalities in surrounding communities began to share their shock and sorrow as more details about the death became public. Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services announced the death of Robert Salani. Many employees in Newburgh had previously worked with Salani at Mobile Life Support Services.

Who Was City of Poughkeepsie Worker Robert Salani?

Friends and coworkers of Robert Salani took to social media yesterday to express their sadness after hearing about his tragic and sudden death. Salani was remembered for his dedicated service to his community. Those who knew him say he worked as an Ulster County EMT worker, firefighter, fire police officer and ultimately a 911 dispatcher with the City of Poughkeepsie.

Fundraiser Launched for Burial Expenses of City of Poughkeepsie Dispatcher

Salani's aunt, Janet Hopkinson, launched a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for her nephew's burial expenses. She explained on the website that Salani's parents were both deceased, making it her responsibility to make sure he was properly laid to rest.

Family, friends and the community at large quickly met the fund's goal of $10,000. Almost $15,000 was raised in just 24 hours.

Robert Salani's Cause of Death

The City of Poughkeepsie said that it would not release any details about Salani's death out of respect for his family and has limited who is allowed to comment on the post. Family members and friends have posted about Salani's tragic death, citing the importance for people to seek help for sadness and mental health issues.

It's important to know that if you are struggling, it’s okay to share your feelings. Call or text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit their website to chat.

