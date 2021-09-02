City of Poughkeepsie to Renovate 11 Popular Pedestrian Crosswalks

Big changes are coming to the City of Poughkeepsie. Will you notice? It might be hard not to notice the changes, especially if you cross through these paths on a regular basis, because you might be inconvenienced as they make the improvements.

How did all of this actually come about? Where did the money come from? How were these 11 intersections deemed 'the ones? What will actually be changed and when will it happen?

Thanks for asking the questions! The City of Poughkeepsie is the recipient of $2,400,000 from a New York Pedestrian Safety Action Plan (PSAP) grant program.

The changes that will be made to the following intersections include improving signage, adding countdown crossing timers, and improving handicapped accessibility. The intersections were chosen because of the amount of accidents at these spots, the potential lack of current visibility and because of their overall pedestrian volume of traffic.

The intersections that have been selected for the intended upgrades include the following:

Main Street mid-block crossing at John Flowers Circle (Waryas Park)

Main Street at Rinaldi Boulevard

Main Street at Davies Place

Main Street at Perry Street

Main Street at Bridge Street

Main Street at Market Street

Main Street at Clinton Street

Main Street at Cherry Street

Main Street at Innis Avenue/Worrall Avenue

Main Street at Cannon Street

Main Street mid-block crossing at county office building

When can you see the construction/modifications start to take place? This fall (2020) with the improvements to be completed by summer of 2021. Pedestrians may have a bit of inconvenience during the construction period. Do you walk through any of the above crosswalks? Do you agree with the need to make them safer? Can you suggest another intersection to be added to the above list for improvements?

