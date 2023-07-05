Are All Christmas Tree Shops Closing Including New York?

After months of trying to navigate through bankruptcy proceedings, it appears that all Christmas Tree Shop stores are closing.

Back in May, we told you that another big name in retail was entering into bankruptcy protection and was in jeopardy of having to close down a number of stores.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

Christmas Tree Shops Closing All Stores

Christmas Tree Shops (CTS) filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy court papers on May 5th, 2023 in an attempt to reorganize its finances and keep most of the popular chain's 82 stores nationwide open. The Massachusetts-based home-goods retailer secured the loans necessary to keep most stores open, but according to the Messenger, it appears the company has defaulted on a "debtor-in-possession loan" that was supposed to carry the company through the process.

Christmas Tree Shops Default on Loan

According to court papers filed in Delaware last week, CTS was planning to keep most of its stores open and would only be closing 10 of its underperforming stores across seven states including stores in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Virginia, Michigan, Georgia, and New York. The default will now force CTS to close all its remaining stores nationwide.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Christmas Tree Shops in New York

CTS currently has 14 stores across New York with locations in Albany, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Syracuse, Watertown, and Spring Valley. The Spring Valley, New York location at 32 Spring Valley Marketplace in Rockland County and the Watertown, New York location at 21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop West in Watertown, were already scheduled to close soon, but what about the other New York stores?

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

When are Christmas Tree Shops Stores Closing?

The court paper didn't specify when the remaining CTS stores will be closing but did say that all stores will begin having going-out-of-business sales as soon as possible.

Are Hudson Valley Christmas Tree Shops Still Open?

We attempted to call both Christmas Tree Shop locations in the Hudson Valley, with the Middletown, New York location at 1100 North Galleria Drive Middletown, NY telling us they are currently open and haven't been told when they will be closing.

The phone number for the CTS located at 1895 South Road Poughkeepsie, NY was disconnected so we weren't able to speak with anyone but have been told the store is currently open. When CTS makes more information available we will update this article.

A List of 15 Big Retail Chains That Will Close Stores in '23 While consumers move more and more to online shopping, just like my wife, the landscape of stores is changing too.

Investing.com put out a list of major retailers that are cutting many of their traditional stores loose and taking on a smaller footprint.