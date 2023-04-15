Chick Fil-A Pizza from Newburgh is the Most New York Thing Ever

Leave it to a New Yorker to top one of America's favorite fast food chicken menu items on a pizza.

This is New York and here we're allowed to anything and everything on a pizza.

I have been advocating for the popular fast food chain to come to the Hudson Valley area since the summer of 2020. I thought they would crush it on Rte 9 where Hardee's used to be. That building is now a Taco Bell. Chick-fil-A does catch its share of controversy but that doesn't change the fact that it is a favorite among fast food lovers. It never made sense to me that Hudson Valley residents had to go to Danbury or Brookfield in Connecticut just to get Chick-fil-A's food.

After years of speculation it is now official. Chick-fil-A is if finally coming to the Hudson Valley. The I-87 Thruway is getting a couple.

Before Chick-fil-A opens up in Newburgh one Hudson Valley pizzeria is getting creative with the popular sauce used on their famous chicken sandwiches and sauces. Pizza Mia in Newburgh, New York has gotten viral attention recently for their crazy savory and dessert pies.

Pizza Mia Newburgh Pizza Mia Newburgh loading...

The new Chick-fil-A pizza has reportedly become a popular choice and was made by the owner, Brian Manning. The pizza is offered in Detroit Style deep-dish by the slice daily at the restaurant. Pizza Mia is located at 50 NY-17K in Newburgh New York.

Here are some more amazing pizzas offered at Pizza Mia.

7 of the Craziest Pizzas Made in Newburgh