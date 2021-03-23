Chick-Fil-A is NOT Coming to Poughkeepsie

You've seen the story all over social media. And we're here to clear it up for you Hudson Valley.

Chick-Fil-A, unfortunately, is not coming to Poughkeepsie.

Over the weekend, Facebook exploded in the Hudson Valley with thousands of users sharing a "Chick-Fil-A, Poughkeepsie NY" page. The page then went and played heavily with our emotions and said we could expect big news "soon."

Obviously, we freaked out.

Out of all the fast-food chains, we've been waiting for a Chick-Fil-A. Forget White Castle. We wanted more chicken.

We did the research and checked the Chick-Fil-A Future Locations page on their website, Poughkeepsie was not listed. Then just to be super thorough, we called the Chick-Fil-A Cares Hotline and spoke to a man named Reggie. He informed us that Poughkeepsie is not on the list, but Liverpool New York is getting a new location on April 15th.

With that being said, Reggie did give us a little hope. He shared that while it's not in the system he can't confirm or deny that Chick-Fil-A will make a location here in the future.

If you try and look back at the Chick-Fil-A Poughkeepsie Facebook page today, you'll see that it has quietly been deleted. Do you need any more proof than that?

It does look like making fake Chick-Fil-A Facebook accounts is a prank on TikTok. If you have TikTok teens, ask them about it.

Hopefully, all the buzz will actually get Chick-Fil-A's attention. But for now, we'll have to keep making the trip to Connecticut and New Jersey to get our Chick-Fil-A fix.

