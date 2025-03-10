If you've been on any social media platform over the past few weeks, you've definitely seen the flowing wizard hair of Bobby Liebling, blessing your algorithms.

Bobby Liebling is the lead singer of a Doom Metal band called Pentagram, and his thousand yard stare and flowing white wizard hair have been going totally viral.

Originally posted to Tik-Tok by user @rapper_holics, the video is undoubtedly hilarious and freaky at the same time.

Here's the original video, with over 1.2 million views, taken during a performance of a song called "The Ghoul" at the San Diego music venue, Brick by Brick.

#foryou ♬ original sound - Rapperholics @rapper_holics Got the chance to see Pentagram at Brick by Brick again the other night after probably ten years. You can always expect a badass show if they're on the bill.. 'The Ghoul' live gets me every time #fypシ

"Bros controlling the band with his mind."

"Bros taking someone's soul."

"I feel like he's looking at me through the screen."

"Bro is the final boss of heavy metal."

These are just a few of the comments that made me laugh out loud.

So why is the lead singer of a Doom Metal band from the 70's going viral? A better question would be, why didn't he go viral sooner?

I mean, just look at this dude's face.

It's haunting and hilarious at the same time.

Bobby has been labeled as having "the hardest stage presence I've ever seen," by several online users, and I have to concur. For those of you unfamiliar with current lingo, "hard" is a positive sentiment used by the younger generations. In Gen Z slang, "that's hard" means something is amazing, impressive, or cool. It's a way of saying something is great or of high quality.

For more info on this Metal Mastermind, check out this YouTube video explaining the whole "meme."

