Check Out New York’s ‘Stonehenge’ – New Salem’s Balanced Rock

I've always wanted to visit Stonehenge in England, but so far I haven't had the chance. In the meantime, I can visit our own version of Stonehenge right here in New Salem, New York.

Now, it's not as big as its England counterpart, but it's just as mysterious.

Was it built by some ancient civilizations? What was it used for? Did aliens help build it? Is it a natural formation? I wonder if Bigfoot built it?

There are generally two schools of thought as to how this huge 60-ton boulder came to rest on six smaller stones. One, it's a natural geological formation that was made millions of years ago by ancient glaciers. Or, two, it was manmade by an ancient civilization like the Celtics. The latter theory seems more reasonable to me because it looks like other formations that can be found all over Europe and North America.

So what do you think? How was it made and for what purpose?

