New York City Migrants Sent To Another Upstate New York County

Migrants were sent to another Upstate New York county.

Asylum seekers who arrived in New York City just arrived in Albany.

Migrants Arrive In Albany, New York

Migrants Continue To Arrive In New York City, Being Bussed From Other States Getty Images loading...

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy confirmed dozen of migrants were bused to the Ramada Inn in Albany on Sunday.

"We cannot forget that we are a nation of immigrants. As President Bill Clinton once said, ‘More than any other nation on Earth, America has constantly drawn strength and spirit from wave after wave of immigrants. In each generation, they have proved to be the most restless, the most adventurous, the most innovative, the most industrious of people," McCoy stated.

McCoy supports migrants arriving in New York State and Albany but adds there must be better communication with New York City officials going forward to avoid "further chaos."

Migrants Continue To Arrive In New York City, Being Bussed From Other States Getty Images loading...

"I am in full support of migrants entering America, New York State and Albany County. However, we also must understand the current situation and circumstances affecting our communities," he said. Sending migrants to us without a plan in place is not the answer. We need direct communication with Mayor Adams to find the best solution, so this isn’t creating further chaos.

Officials say there are over 41,000 migrants in New York City with more likely arriving.

New York officials continues to struggle to find room to shelter asylum seekers as New York City continues to ask other counties and cities in the state to help.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

State Of Emergency Declared In 28 New York Counties

Canva Canva loading...

Recently, nearly 30 counties across New York State declared a State of Emergency due to the ongoing migrant crisis including:

Putnam County

Greene County

Dutchess County

Orange County

Sullivan County

Rockland County

Kings County (Brooklyn)

New York County (Manhattan)

Richmond County (Staten Island)

Bronx County

Queens County

Tioga County

Rensselaer County

Saratoga County

Niagara County

Chautauqua County

Cattaraugus County

Allegany County

Wyoming County

Genesee County

Orleans County

Oswego County

Oneida County

Madison County

Onondaga County

Cayuga County

Cortland County

Broome County

Upstate New York's 20 Best Places To Live For 2023 [RANKED] Money Inc. has dug in and determined the 20 best places to live in Upstate New York based on the most important factors that lead to a high quality of life. From Buffalo to Rochester to the Finger Lakes and the Greater Capital Region - you will find many of the communities you know and love represented on this list based on all they have to offer. Factors like affordable cost of living, great employment opportunities, and just fun stuff to do all contributed to the best of the best Upstate!

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley

Massive World-Class Dinosaur Theme Park Planned For Hudson Valley Another Hudson Valley hometown is in the running to be the site of a massive world-class dinosaur theme park.