CHANGE: New Petition Wants Free Streaming Service Amid Pandemic

Hey, lots of other services are offering rebates, so maybe this will gain ground? You might be spending more time than ever at home binge watching your favorite shows, or discovering some new ones. But now those streaming bills are really adding up, especially when a lot of Americans don't have the money to spend.

Well, perhaps change is one the way?

A new petition at Change.org wants streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disnet Plus and other platforms make their services free as we stay at home during this Coronavirus crisis. Entertainment Weekly says that Philip Kolas started the petition, kolas feels the more free TV people have, the better their chances of staying home.

The petition currently has over 65,000 signatures.

If people can watch as much as they want, whenever they want, this will help alleviate the stress of home isolation, as well as encourage people to stay home. This is a responsible community health strategy.

Some services such as HBO and Apple TV Plus are offering select free service. Others like CBS All Access and Showtime have been giving away free months of access.

