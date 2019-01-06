Chance of Snow, Colder Temps For the Hudson Valley This Week

The weekend's mild temperatures won't last. The wind starting picking up Sunday afternoon, which means colder temperatures are on the way for the Hudson Valley this week.

There is also a chance for some wintery precipitation as well

Monday will be windy and cold with highs in the upper 20s, and a chance for some light snow towards evening. Monday night will see light snow mixing with freezing rain in some areas, with lows staying in the upper 20s.

If, however, we get any snow accumulation, it won't last. Tuesday will warm up to about 40, with a chance of rain. Wednesday will see a mixture of sun and clouds and windy with highs in the 30s.

Temps will fall again by Thursday with the wind picking up again. Highs will be in the low 30s and lows in 10s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30 and lows in the uppers 10s.