‘Chance For Snow’ For Hudson Valley, New York Next Week

Winter is coming. The chance of the Hudson Valley dealing with its first snowstorm of the season is increasing.

Are you ready for snow? Well, some Hudson Valley weather experts believe the region will see some snow next week.

Hudson Valley Should Prepare For Snow

On Thursday, the Twitter page Will it snow in the Hudson Valley? reported snow for the region next week.

"Well well well! The chance for snow has returned to the #HudsonValley forecast ☃️ 👀," Noll tweeted. "I’m keeping an eye on Wednesday-Friday next week. At this point, the chances for a big storm aren’t particularly high, but let’s watch…"

Noll is originally from Orange County. He's currently a meteorologist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in Auckland, New Zealand. From June 2013 through January 2016 he worked as a meteorologist for AccuWeather.

It's still too early to tell if we will see our first snow of the season, or predict how much snow will fall. But,

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

The average date for the first snowstorm in many parts of New York State is approaching.

