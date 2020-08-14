Chain-Reaction Crash in Somers Damages 7 Vehicles, Hospitalizes 2

A car crash that began with a box truck crossing the double yellow line and hitting a car ended up involving five more cars and sending two drivers to the hospital Thursday afternoon, police said.

Around 3 p.m. on August 13 New York State Police responded to a seven-vehicle crash at the intersection of Routes 100 and 35 in the town of Somers, authorities reported. The preliminary investigation showed a box truck, driven by Dondre Birch, 26, of the Bronx was traveling west on Route 35 when the driver crossed the double yellow line and struck vehicle two, driven by Ted Dimond, 54, of New York, New York.

As a result of this crash, vehicle two then hit vehicle three, police said, and debris from vehicle two subsequently hit vehicles four and five. The box truck continued traveling despite the crash and struck vehicle six, which then caused it to strike vehicle seven, which was a parked car on the side of Route 35, police said.

The box truck then flipped, finally coming to rest on the side of Route 35.

Dimond was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition, police said, and Birch was also taken to the same facility with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the initial crash is still under investigation.