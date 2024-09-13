Celebrity Couple Celebrates Birthday on Rt. 9 in Wappingers Falls

A celebrity couple recently enjoyed dinner and New York's best slice of chocolate cake at one of the Hudson Valley's most popular restaurants.

Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston have a lot to celebrate. The talented couple recently marked their 26th wedding anniversary, which is pretty rare by Hollywood standards. Maybe one of the reasons for their marriage's longevity is that it began just before each of their careers skyrocketed.

In 2005, Emerson joined the cast of Lost as Benjamin Linus. Just a few years later, Preston earned a starring role in the HBO smash hit, True Blood. Since then, Emerson has gone on to star in Person of Interest on CBS, Evil on Paramount+ and the Saw movie franchise. After True Blood, Preston created the character of Elsbeth Tascioni in The Good Wife which was eventually spun off into her own series, Elsbeth. The CBS show kicks off its second season on October 17.

Celebrity Duo Celebrates Milestone Birthday in Wappingers Falls, New York

On Saturday, the couple celebrated Emerson's 70th birthday at Heritage Food + Drink on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls. It's unclear why the famous duo happened to be in the Hudson Valley, but Chef Frank Camey said the couple and their family had an excellent time. Emerson and Preston were part of a group of 15 that "were very nice and overall a pleasure to have".

According to Camey, Emerson ordered the Chicken Milanese and ended the meal with a slice of Heritage's ridiculously delicious chocolate cake to celebrate his birthday. The dessert, which Chef Frank personally makes from scratch, is one of the Hudson Valley's best-kept secrets. The enormous slice is thick and moist with a decadent, rich frosting. It's no surprise Camey says Emerson loved it.

Preston posted a photo taken during the dinner on her Instagram account.

As a long-time fan of Emerson, it's pretty cool to learn that he celebrated such an important birthday at the same restaurant my family and I go to for special occasions. In fact, I love the restaurant so much that it's one of the reasons I decided to buy my car at the dealership next door. I always schedule my oil change around noon so I have an excuse to grab lunch at the bar while waiting for my car. If you haven't been to Heritage Food + Drink yet, make sure you put it on your list. And don't forget to order a slice of that chocolate cake.

